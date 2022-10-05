Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Insider Fouad Namouni Sells 3,477 Shares

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,477 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $234,002.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,238.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.00. The stock had a trading volume of 655,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,347. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.69. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.45). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.89% and a negative net margin of 304.41%. The company had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.86) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 60.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,576,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,698 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 326.3% during the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,921,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,690 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 3,407.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 950,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,827,000 after acquiring an additional 923,577 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,631,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,457,000 after acquiring an additional 698,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth about $34,599,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup cut Blueprint Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.06.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

