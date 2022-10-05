BNC Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,239 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Allstate by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,997,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,916,000 after purchasing an additional 107,977 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 37.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,615 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 15.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,899,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $408,538,000 after acquiring an additional 385,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,333,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Allstate
In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Allstate Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE:ALL traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $131.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,238. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.42.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Allstate Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.47%.
About Allstate
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.
