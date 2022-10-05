BNC Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1,063.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 41,737 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 176,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 562,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,429,000 after purchasing an additional 128,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Vertical Research cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.57. 36,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,749,157. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

