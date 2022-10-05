BNC Wealth Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 358.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,267 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 826.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1,025.6% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on WRB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.70.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WRB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.12. 9,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.66. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $49.17 and a 1-year high of $72.32.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W. R. Berkley

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank bought 4,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $283,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,092. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

