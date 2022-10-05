BNC Wealth Management LLC Sells 728 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 161.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.79.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COP stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.01. The company had a trading volume of 197,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,767,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.65. The company has a market capitalization of $150.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $66.06 and a 52 week high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

