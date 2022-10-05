Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,013,778,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Booking by 320.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,486,000 after purchasing an additional 138,379 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Booking by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,781,439,000 after purchasing an additional 94,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,813. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Booking stock traded down $36.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,722.10. 11,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,402. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,907.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2,016.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.22 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Booking to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Booking to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,550.37.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

