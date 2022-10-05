Bornite Capital Management LP Buys 150,000 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Bornite Capital Management LP grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Schnitzer Steel Industries makes up 3.2% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bornite Capital Management LP’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $9,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth about $125,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN traded down $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.54. 1,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,163. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The firm has a market cap of $838.32 million, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

