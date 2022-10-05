Bornite Capital Management LP Has $16.40 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bornite Capital Management LP raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 accounts for about 5.4% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bornite Capital Management LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $16,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Community Trust NA increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:PSX traded up $2.00 on Wednesday, hitting $92.36. The stock had a trading volume of 68,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,203. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.19 and its 200 day moving average is $88.44. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.73.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

