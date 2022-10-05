Brightworth Buys 5,752 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Brightworth grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 255.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $5.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $321.84. 5,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,283. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $307.15 and a one year high of $467.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $354.05 and a 200-day moving average of $359.01.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.