Brightworth Has $13.69 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Brightworth reduced its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for about 1.5% of Brightworth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $13,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 974.2% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 51,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,293,000 after acquiring an additional 46,312 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 91,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,313,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 26.4% during the second quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 1,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $357.14. 6,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.