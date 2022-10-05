Brightworth Purchases 308 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Brightworth lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,284 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Target were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target Stock Down 2.2 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

TGT traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.56. 46,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,582,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.94. The company has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

