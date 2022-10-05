Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $4.75 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,241 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 74,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 399.0% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 157,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after acquiring an additional 125,812 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 266,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 39,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,642,945. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.11. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

