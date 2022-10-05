Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Trading 2.7% Higher

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.85 and last traded at $25.77. 9 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 93,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

Separately, Benchmark boosted their target price on Bristow Group to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.53 million, a PE ratio of 278.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $301.74 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 0.20%.

In related news, Director Brian D. Truelove sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $55,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,956.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bristow Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,871,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bristow Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,492,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,348,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bristow Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,184,000 after acquiring an additional 73,669 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,968,000 after buying an additional 47,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 220,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after buying an additional 17,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial search and rescue services; and other helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2022, the company had a fleet of 229 aircrafts, of which 213 were helicopters.

