Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Receives $915.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $915.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 845 ($10.21) to GBX 830 ($10.03) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Britvic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Britvic Stock Performance

Shares of BTVCY stock opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average is $20.12. Britvic has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $26.51.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

