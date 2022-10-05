Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Broadway Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.
Broadway Financial Trading Down 7.4 %
Shares of Broadway Financial stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. Broadway Financial has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.02 million, a P/E ratio of 56.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 161.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442,334 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 273,420 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 24.6% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,386,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 273,420 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 15.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Broadway Financial
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
