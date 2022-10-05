Brokerages Set Grainger plc (LON:GRI) PT at GBX 347.29

Shares of Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 347.29 ($4.20).

GRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 369 ($4.46) price target on shares of Grainger in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.05) price target on shares of Grainger in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Grainger from GBX 390 ($4.71) to GBX 345 ($4.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Grainger from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 272 ($3.29) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

In other news, insider Rob Wilkinson acquired 23,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.63) per share, for a total transaction of £50,767.84 ($61,343.45). In other news, insider Rob Wilkinson acquired 23,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.63) per share, for a total transaction of £50,767.84 ($61,343.45). Also, insider Helen Gordon purchased 114 shares of Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.15) per share, for a total transaction of £297.54 ($359.52).

Shares of GRI opened at GBX 230 ($2.78) on Wednesday. Grainger has a 1 year low of GBX 216.80 ($2.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 324 ($3.91). The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 270.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 285.66. The stock has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 1,116.19.

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

