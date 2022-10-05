Brokerages Set KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) PT at $65.62

Shares of KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSYGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.62.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KBCSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of KBC Group from €67.00 ($68.37) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KBC Group from €5.90 ($6.02) to €6.40 ($6.53) in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of KBC Group from €73.00 ($74.49) to €63.00 ($64.29) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

KBC Group stock opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. KBC Group has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $49.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.17. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that KBC Group will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

