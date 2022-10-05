Brokerages Set Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Target Price at $161.00

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Primerica from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Primerica Price Performance

Primerica stock opened at $132.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.71 and its 200 day moving average is $126.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.21. Primerica has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $179.51.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $668.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.24 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.76%.

Primerica declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $535,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,796,734.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $535,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,796,734.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $191,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,964.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primerica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Primerica by 6.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,149,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,651,000 after purchasing an additional 241,400 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,929,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,676,000 after buying an additional 27,591 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.1% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,286,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,937,000 after buying an additional 26,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Primerica by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Primerica by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,187,000 after purchasing an additional 90,050 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

