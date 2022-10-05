Brokerages Set The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Price Target at $310.39

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $305.37.

Several analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $219.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.32. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $204.57 and a 1 year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.40). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

