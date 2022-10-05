Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.99% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,617. Brookfield Renewable has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $44.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.63 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Brookfield Renewable had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 604.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 234.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

