BSM Technologies (TSE:GPS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.40

BSM Technologies Inc (TSE:GPS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.40 and traded as high as C$1.40. BSM Technologies shares last traded at C$1.40, with a volume of 4,347 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$112.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45.

BSM Technologies Inc provides global positioning system fleet and asset management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers fleet and asset tracking, actionable report, machine to machine, interactive mapping, electronic logging device compatibility, routing, landmark and geozone, fuel and maintenance, workflow management, real-time alert, safety and compliance, and reefer monitoring services; and vehicle tracking, data access and reporting, trailer and non-powered asset tracking, safety and maintenance, and engine diagnostics, as well as electronic driver log, in-cab mobile data terminal, graphical logs, Web-based reports, and vehicle inspection reporting.

