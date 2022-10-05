C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Position Trimmed by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 240,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.71. The company had a trading volume of 20,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,930. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.04 and a 52 week high of $121.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry J. Maier acquired 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,990.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 33,215 shares of company stock worth $3,887,292 over the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHRW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.