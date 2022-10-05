Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (CCD) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock remained flat at $21.40 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,429. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $33.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCD. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 2,243.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

