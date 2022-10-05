Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (CCD) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock remained flat at $21.40 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,429. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $33.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.44.
About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.
