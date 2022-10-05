Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Callaway Golf from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.11.

Callaway Golf Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average is $22.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $31.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Callaway Golf ( NYSE:ELY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Callaway Golf news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $124,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 594,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,792,649.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Callaway Golf news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 22,500 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $518,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 599,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,808,355.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $124,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 594,321 shares in the company, valued at $14,792,649.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Callaway Golf by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 144,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Callaway Golf by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Callaway Golf by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Callaway Golf by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Recommended Stories

