Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:BLDG) Shares Up 1.1%

Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:BLDG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.58 and last traded at $23.58. 5,996 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 5,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.

Cambria Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average is $28.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambria Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Aspireon Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Cambria Global Real Estate ETF by 56.9% in the first quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 213,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after buying an additional 77,490 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $589,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cambria Global Real Estate ETF by 1,264.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Cambria Global Real Estate ETF by 170.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 23,047 shares in the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.