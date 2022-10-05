Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Receives C$33.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CWB. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Canadian Western Bank Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$23.60 on Wednesday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$22.16 and a 12-month high of C$41.56. The company has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.74.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This is an increase from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Howard Edward Murphy bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$22.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,010,834.76. In other news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.50, for a total value of C$40,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,206 shares in the company, valued at C$642,753. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Howard Edward Murphy bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,010,834.76. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,700 shares of company stock valued at $242,695.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

