Canal Capital Management LLC Acquires 74 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 64,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,587 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 681,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,963,000 after acquiring an additional 18,903 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.44.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.9 %

CAT traded down $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.98. 42,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,896,860. The stock has a market cap of $93.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

