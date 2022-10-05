Canal Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,028 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $758.43.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $727.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $710.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $674.26. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $750.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total value of $3,861,832.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 67,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,316,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,444 shares of company stock valued at $37,192,687 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.