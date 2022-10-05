Canal Capital Management LLC Buys 2,318 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.4% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 39.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 151.1% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK stock traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.96. The company had a trading volume of 64,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,386. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $92.80 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.38%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,404 shares of company stock worth $811,817 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

