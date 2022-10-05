Canal Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,080 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 225.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuit Price Performance

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $9.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $402.81. 18,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,360. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $113.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.64.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.