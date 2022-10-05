Canal Capital Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 75.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.5% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.4% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 822 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.2% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised shares of Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.18. The stock had a trading volume of 36,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,751. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $428.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,417.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.30.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

