Canal Capital Management LLC Has $292,000 Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in CarMax by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 38,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in CarMax by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in CarMax by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

NYSE:KMX traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.43. 48,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,647,982. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.79. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $63.60 and a one year high of $155.98. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.47.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

