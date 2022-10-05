Canal Capital Management LLC Has $3.92 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 692.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,219 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 28,154 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.2% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.16. 61,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,582,294. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $361.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

