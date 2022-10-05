Canal Capital Management LLC Has $4.22 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Canal Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded down $2.41 on Wednesday, hitting $168.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,734. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.40. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $162.22 and a one year high of $222.35.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

