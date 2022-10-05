Canal Capital Management LLC Has $5.18 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 1.5% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE PM traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,888,123. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $134.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.14.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.89.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.