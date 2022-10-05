Canal Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,645 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $2.78 on Wednesday, reaching $80.47. The company had a trading volume of 156,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,677,824. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.33 and its 200 day moving average is $97.00. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

