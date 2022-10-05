Canal Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Markel by 500.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 48 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,579.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,579.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 181 shares of company stock worth $218,307 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

MKL traded down $16.43 on Wednesday, reaching $1,154.63. 508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 665.38 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,194.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,306.07. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,064.09 and a twelve month high of $1,519.24.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $13.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.43 by ($7.65). Markel had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $19.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 67.04 EPS for the current year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

