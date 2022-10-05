Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Cerevel Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.35) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cerevel Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.36) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Cerevel Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.81) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CERE. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.78.

NASDAQ:CERE opened at $30.14 on Monday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.86 and a 12 month high of $46.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.81.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 55,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $2,227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 55,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $2,227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 47,705 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $1,468,359.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,520 shares of company stock worth $5,382,347 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 46.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $190,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

