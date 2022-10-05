Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $219.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CGEMY. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Capgemini from €230.00 ($234.69) to €210.00 ($214.29) in a research report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Capgemini from €235.00 ($239.80) to €217.00 ($221.43) in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Capgemini Price Performance

Shares of CGEMY stock opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.22. Capgemini has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $49.65.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

