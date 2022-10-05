Capita (LON:CPI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.75

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.75 ($0.30) and traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.29). Capita shares last traded at GBX 26.06 ($0.31), with a volume of 2,880,722 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CPI. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.60) target price on shares of Capita in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Capita from GBX 29 ($0.35) to GBX 28 ($0.34) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Capita Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 26.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 24.80. The company has a market capitalization of £469.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.81, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

About Capita

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

