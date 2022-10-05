Capital Management Corp VA Buys 9,133 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,367 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for approximately 2.6% of Capital Management Corp VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Capital Management Corp VA owned about 0.05% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $10,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 62.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.70.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.30. 299,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,074,221. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.97.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 12.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

