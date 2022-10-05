Capital Management Corp VA Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,164 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 18.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.0% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 28.6% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% in the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE:C traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,752,362. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.01. The company has a market capitalization of $85.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.06 and a 52-week high of $73.72.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.24.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

