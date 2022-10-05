Capital Management Corp VA Has $16.79 Million Stock Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,289 shares during the period. InterDigital accounts for 4.2% of Capital Management Corp VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Capital Management Corp VA owned about 0.89% of InterDigital worth $16,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in InterDigital by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 333,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,874,000 after acquiring an additional 22,927 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital Price Performance

Shares of IDCC traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,752. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $40.23 and a one year high of $74.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.08.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. InterDigital had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $124.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Insider Activity at InterDigital

In related news, Director Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $94,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,479. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded InterDigital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

About InterDigital

(Get Rating)

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.