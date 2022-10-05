Capital Management Corp VA Sells 62,115 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Capital Management Corp VA trimmed its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,115 shares during the period. John B. Sanfilippo & Son comprises 2.3% of Capital Management Corp VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Capital Management Corp VA owned 1.10% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $9,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 9.8% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the second quarter valued at about $2,472,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 9.0% during the second quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 24,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Down 0.7 %

JBSS traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.02 and a 1 year high of $92.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.18 and its 200-day moving average is $76.42.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

(Get Rating)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

