Carbon Protocol (SWTH) Reaches One Day Volume of $49,060.00

Carbon Protocol (SWTH) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Carbon Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon Protocol has a total market cap of $10.69 million and $49,060.00 worth of Carbon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Carbon Protocol has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Carbon Protocol Profile

Carbon Protocol’s launch date was May 13th, 2018. Carbon Protocol’s total supply is 1,719,507,588 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,589,389,746 tokens. Carbon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @switcheolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Carbon Protocol is switcheo.com. The Reddit community for Carbon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/switcheo. Carbon Protocol’s official message board is blog.switcheo.com.

Buying and Selling Carbon Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon Protocol (SWTH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Carbon Protocol has a current supply of 1,719,507,587.7316053 with 1,589,389,746.2011616 in circulation. The last known price of Carbon Protocol is 0.00673928 USD and is down -2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $24,047.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://switcheo.com.”

