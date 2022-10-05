CargoX (CXO) Price Reaches $0.0848 on Exchanges

CargoX (CXO) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. In the last seven days, CargoX has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CargoX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0848 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular exchanges. CargoX has a market capitalization of $17.92 million and $3,985.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CargoX Profile

CargoX launched on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 211,174,833 coins. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio. The official website for CargoX is cargox.io. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio.

CargoX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment.The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars.

