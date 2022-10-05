Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE)’s stock price shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.17 and last traded at $18.07. 503,989 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 7,660,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVE shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.96.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.66. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0814 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $609,445,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $348,567,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $133,533,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,233,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

