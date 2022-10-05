Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,133 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Centene were worth $16,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,607,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,697 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,535,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,847,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,119,000 after purchasing an additional 689,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Centene by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,720,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,045 shares during the period. Finally, Politan Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Centene by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Politan Capital Management LP now owns 12,914,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,264,000 after purchasing an additional 233,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.70. The company had a trading volume of 76,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,757,037. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.06. The stock has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.57. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $60.81 and a 1-year high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,898,668.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,898,668.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,680 shares of company stock worth $1,335,454. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.