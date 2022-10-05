CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CNP stock opened at $29.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.90.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Institutional Trading of CenterPoint Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 36,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.