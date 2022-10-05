Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Raised to C$8.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cormark cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.25 to C$8.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.55.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock traded down C$0.16 on Wednesday, reaching C$6.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,736. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.71. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.18 and a 52-week high of C$13.52.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

